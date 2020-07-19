Picton Island boat parties appear to continue

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite a “flare up” in Jefferson County COVID-19 cases last week, county officials say it appears parties are still being held near Picton Island by Clayton.
County health officials traced the big outbreak of coronavirus in the Clayton area, in part, to boat parties off Picton Island over the July 4th weekend.
The below photo was sent anonymously to county officials on Saturday. County officials say it appears to show boats once again gathered off the island.
Jefferson County Legislative Chairman Scott Gray says he has been in contact with the owners of Picton Island and the owners’ attorney’s.
Gray says if this becomes a persistent problem, it may require more law enforcement action.
“You know, I was just amazed at the photo that I saw. That, you know, here we’re inflicting this on ourselves. Our business community in the area, the river community, is paying the price for this. For irresponsible behavior,” said Gray.
Gray says the sheriff’s department has moved their boat into the area to supplement state police and coast guard units in the effort to enforce health and safety regulations on the water.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.