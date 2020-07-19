St. Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates attacks on law enforcement agencies

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four attacks on law enforcement agencies in the county.
Throughout the morning Sunday, suspicious packets had been located at multiple law enforcement buildings.
Early in the morning, one was found at the doors of the Public Safety Building in Canton. Another one was discovered around 8:30 AM at the back door of Potsdam Village Police Department. At approximately 9:45 AM, members the State Police located a 3rd packet on the front door of the Norfolk Town Police Department. And around 10 AM, Sheriff’s Deputies located a 4th packet on the front door of the Norwood Police Department.
The packages appear to be identical. Each one a golden foil packet with a typed message: “Take a trip beyond the pigpen”. Each packet contains what has been field tested as the drug LSD.
“These cowardly acts towards all law enforcement are not going to be tolerated and to whomever this individual or individuals are, should be assured that we will be doing everything within our power to seek you out and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien in a statement.
This is an active and fluid investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2428. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip on the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office app.
