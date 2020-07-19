Sunday Sports: Bufalini takes home 8th straight Mens City Golf win

”Ah, you know I made some putts in the 2nd 18. I knew I had to. You know, I couldn’t go down any farther. I was 2 down after the first 18, and I just couldn’t go down against Bob any more than that. Otherwise, you may never come back, but I did what I had to do. I birdied 4 out of the first 5 holes and that got me back in the match, and from there on, it was just a shootout so we had a great match and that’s all we can ask for,” said Bufalini.