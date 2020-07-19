Sunday Sports: Bufalini takes home 8th straight Mens City Golf win

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The final of the 2020 Watertown Mens City Golf Championship took place Sunday at the Watertown Golf Club with defending champ and 7 time winner John Bufalini meeting 14 time champ Bob Hughes for the title.
This 36 hole match play final would go down to the wire as they play the full 36 holes.
Hughes concedes the match and John Bufalini wins his 8th city championship by beating Bob Hughes 2 up.
”Ah, you know I made some putts in the 2nd 18. I knew I had to. You know, I couldn’t go down any farther. I was 2 down after the first 18, and I just couldn’t go down against Bob any more than that. Otherwise, you may never come back, but I did what I had to do. I birdied 4 out of the first 5 holes and that got me back in the match, and from there on, it was just a shootout so we had a great match and that’s all we can ask for,” said Bufalini.
”John just made a few more birdies. He got off to a real good start in the afternoon and I was playing catch up all day and I just couldn’t quite get over the hump,” said Hughes.
On Thursday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the start of the fall high school sports season was being pushed back to September 21st due to COVID-19.
In a zoom press conference, Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said that if the fall sports season can’t begin then, the state would move to a condensed sports season which would begin in January and see the winter, fall and spring sports seasons condensed into three 10 week seasons.
Something that may cause athletes to choose a particular sport to play since some of the seasons may overlap.
”My main goal as the executive director is to give the opportunity to participate for every student athlete in every sport. Now will choices have to be made? Unfortunately that’s probably going to take place, but it’s I think that’s a much better alternative than having students having to be told as we did back in March that their season was completely cancelled. It’s my goal to preserve every sports season for every student athlete in the State of New York if we’re given the ability to do so by state officials,” said Zayas.
