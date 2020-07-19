Watertown’s Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church says goodbye to Father Tandayu

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some changes are happening at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown.
The parish is saying goodbye to one priest and welcoming another.
Father Jonas Tandayu will be moving to Pennsylvania and will be replaced by Father Frank Natale.
The church held a farewell celebration after Father Jonas' final mass on Sunday.
Father Jonas has been with the church since 2012. And while he’s excited to begin a new chapter, he says it’s hard to say goodbye to a community that has become his family.
“I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me. I feel at home here. Like I mentioned this morning, I come from a different background, I left my parents and siblings. I came here and I feel like I met my siblings, because they are so very loving and very supporting,” said Father Tandayu.
Father Frank Natale will be taking over as the church’s new priest Monday.
