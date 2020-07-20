Clarkson commencement postponed until next year

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University is again postponing its May 2020 commencement.
In a news release, university officials said this second postponement is “due to the negative national direction of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
After surveying the graduating class, the university originally postponed this year’s May commencement to August 15.
Now the event is postponed to May of next year. “This decision has been reached with input from those graduates who are directly impacted,” the release said.
For those who cannot attend, the commencement will be streamed live and graduates will be able to participate virtually.
