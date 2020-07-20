Deputies continue to investigate mysterious packages

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A search warrant was executed at a St. Lawrence County home Sunday night in connection with mysterious packages left at various police agencies earlier in the day.
The sheriff’s office says the search marked progress in an investigation into who left the packets.
The golden foil packets appear to be identical and came with a typed message: “Take a trip beyond the pigpen.”
They were found Sunday morning at the public safety building in Canton, and the police department offices in Potsdam, Norfolk, and Norwood.
“Since this event came to light we’ve certainly received overwhelming support from the community and we certainly appreciate that,” Undersheriff Sean O’Brien said. “We’re here to protect the community, serve the community every day. We do it with the utmost professionalism, so regardless of who you are we treat everybody equally under the law and like I said we are thankful for all the support that we received over the last few days.”
The sheriff's department has met with District Attorney Garry Pasqua.
No charges have been filed, but officials say they have several leads.
