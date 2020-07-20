‘Don’t be stupid,’ governor tells partiers

QUEENS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a message Monday morning for people who congregate while drinking alcohol and not practicing social distancing.
“Don’t be stupid!” he said during a briefing at JFK International Airport.
The governor and members of his team were on their way to Savannah, Georgia to meet with city officials there regarding best practices for responding to the coronavirus.
While the governor specifically mentioned problems with young people at bars in New York City and other places downstate, he also said that places upstate were having similar issues.
“It’s not just about you, it’s about who you could infect and who you could hurt,” he said regarding people who congregate in large groups. “And it’s continued unabated and it’s getting worse.”
Cuomo says he’s concerned that infections could spike again in the state.
“What they’re doing is stupid and reckless, for themselves and other people, and it has to stop,” he said
As of right now, though, “the progress is all very good,” he said.
He said there were 716 people hospitalized in the state, which is the lowest it’s been since around mid-March.
Eight people died Sunday, for a three-day average of 11.
Around 50,000 people were tested Sunday, 519 of whom were positive. That’s a rate of around 1 percent. The north country’s rate was .6 percent.
The governor also restated his concern about the virus returning to New York from states where infections rates are spiking.
Although a 14-day mandatory quarantine is in place for people traveling from those states, the governor said “it’s virtually impossible to enforce with total certainty.”
Mechanisms are in place for people who travel by air, but he said there’s no way to intercept people traveling by train or car.
