Dry during the day Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some clouds will build in tonight as a cold front moves through overnight.
Tuesday will be dry during the day as high pressure takes control.
Going overnight Tuesday into Wednesday some moisture will build into our forecast ahead of a cold front that will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday.
During the day Wednesday, we will have a small chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. We should see a round of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning then again later in the day. The afternoon/evening storm strength will depend on how warm we get and how much sunshine we can get. The hotter it gets and the more sunshine the greater the chance for severe weather.
Friday and Saturday will be nice and dry, but temperatures will warm back up going into next week.
