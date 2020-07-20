Samaritan Medical Center extends furloughs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Furloughs have been extended at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
The extension affects 128 employees.
There is no timeline for the extension. Hospital officials say they’re evaluating the situation week to week.
Samaritan announced in April that it had furloughed more than 200 workers, largely because elective procedures were put on hold because of the coronavirus.
Thirty-six were recalled in early June when elective surgeries resumed.
