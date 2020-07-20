Humid again today, but maybe better tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot and muggy again today, although not as hot as it was on Sunday.
And we should see some relief from the humidity on Tuesday.
Monday started in the 70s and temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.
The humidity starts to break overnight and temperatures will be in the low 60s by early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in upper 70s.
There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and we’ll likely get some of the humidity back during the day. Thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be around 80.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and in the mid-80s on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.