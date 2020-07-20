2 killed, 2 seriously injured in Malone crash

MALONE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A crash in Malone early Sunday morning that killed a Norwood-Norfolk graduate also killed another man and seriously injured two teens, one of whom is a current Norwood-Norfolk student.
Eighteen year old Braeden Bosjolie of Norwood and 20 year old Kylee Young of North Bangor were killed when the pickup truck they were in went off the road on Webster Street Road in Malone.
Injured were two 16 year olds, Tucker Ludlow of Norwood and Alyssa Forget of Malone. They were flown to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment.
Ludlow was in serious condition Monday afternoon; Forget was listed in fair condition.
All four were thrown from the vehicle.
Norwood-Norfolk Superintendent James Cruikshank said Bosjolie graduated from the school this year and Ludlow will be a senior this fall.
Autopsies were scheduled for Monday on Bosjolie and Young.
Anyone with information about the crash can call troopers at 518-873-2750. Malone police assisted at the scene.
