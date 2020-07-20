Leonard P. “Obie” O’Brien, 79, of Clayton

For 23 years he was the bar manager at O’Brien’s Hotel. He also was the caretaker for the Custis family on Grindstone Island for 45 years. Obie was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church and was in charge of St. Mary’s Basketball for two years, winning a Watertown City Championship. He ran the girl’s basketball program in Clayton for 25 years, Clayton Minor Hockey for 14 years, and the Clayton Youth Commission for four years. Obie was selected Clayton’s Citizen of the Year in 2003. Obie was one of the founding members of the Maverick Ski Club in Clayton, NY, and an devoted LA Dodgers fan.