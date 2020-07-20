Mother accused of assaulting & starving Treyanna Summerville

GOUVERNEU, N.Y. (WWNY) - Treyanna Summerville died after being assaulted and starved to death in her Rowley Street home in Gouverneur.
And her mother, Lashanna Charlton, never called for an ambulance, even though the 18 year old was unconscious.
That’s what’s alleged in court documents obtained Monday by 7News.
Charlton was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter after turning herself in to state police.
A 13 year old a family member has identified as Summerville’s sister was charged with murder four weeks ago.
The court documents say Summerville was assaulted and that between June 18 and 22, Charlton failed to seek treatment for her. It was on June 22 that someone called 911 to have emergency responders go to the home.
A state trooper arrived first, but a 911 call log obtained by 7 News indicates Summerville was already dead.
The felony complaint by state police Investigator Steven Bos alleges that both the assault and malnourishment contributed to Summerville’s death and that Charlton was involved in both.
In the meantime, a release from District Attorney Gary Pasqua’s office said that a Gouverner town court appearance for Charlton scheduled for today (Monday) has been waived.
Charlton’s next appearance will be in county court, the release said.
