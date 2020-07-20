10 new COVID cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reports 5 new cases since last reporting on Friday.
Three of those cases were discovered after 427 tests were conducted on Friday in Clayton, which saw an uptick in coronavirus numbers.
Legislature Chairman Scott Gray says finding only 3 positive cases come from those 427 tests is a very encouraging sign.
He said it's significantly lower than what we anticipated and that's a good thing. So what it does is it tell us we're in front of the situation now."
Gray says the three positives are included in the county's total of 5 new cases since Friday. He says the other two were directly related to an event that took place at Picton Island near Clayton.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 150 cases of COVID-19 and performed 10,183 tests.
One person is currently hospitalized, 35 are in mandatory isolation, 170 are in mandatory quarantine and another 114 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reports 2 new cases over the weekend and 3 more Monday, for a total of 243.
Nine cases are described as active.
Officials said 1 person is hospitalized and 230 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 23,470 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
