Patricia Y. Petrie, 73, of Watertown

Patricia is survived by her husband of 29 years, Rodney F Petrie, her children: Clifton (Diamond) Guyette, Ruby (Dale) Lieberman, Marsha (Patrick) Thompson, Tim (Cherylynn) Petrie, Sarah Petrie and Becky Petrie, along with 21 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Donna (Ricky) Stinnet and Brenda Butts, both of Knoxville TN, along with several nieces and nephews.