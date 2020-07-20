Patricia Y. Petrie, 73, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia Y. Petrie, 73, of Porter Road passed away on Sunday July 19th, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Patricia was born in Rochester on March 17th, 1947 to the late John Guyette SR and Josephine Warren Butts.
Patricia married Rodney Petrie on July 20th 1991.
Patricia Was retired from JRC as an assistant Manager for the Kitchen. She loved Gardening, planting flowers, crocheting, camping and playing cards.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 29 years, Rodney F Petrie, her children: Clifton (Diamond) Guyette, Ruby (Dale) Lieberman, Marsha (Patrick) Thompson, Tim (Cherylynn) Petrie, Sarah Petrie and Becky Petrie, along with 21 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Donna (Ricky) Stinnet and Brenda Butts, both of Knoxville TN, along with several nieces and nephews.
Patricia is predeceased by her parents and a son George Walter Skellen.
Calling hours will be 4:00pm-7:00pm on Friday July 24th, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St. Watertown. A memorial service will take place at 11:00am on Saturday July 25th, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.ClevelandFHInc.com.
