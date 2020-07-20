Restaurant plans to reopen, fishing tournament still on in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - After more than 400 people in Clayton were tested for COVID-19 in Clayton Friday, only 3 positive cases turned up. Now a restaurant in Clayton that was shut down is making plans to reopen and the big fishing tournament will open as scheduled later this week.
Di Prinzio's Kitchen has been temporarily closed for a week. Owner Shawn Di Prinzio says they made the decision after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
"This was on a Tuesday, we were supposed to reopen on a Wednesday. We decided to close," said Shawn Di Prinzio, owner, Di Prinzio's Kitchen.
Now, Di Prinzio says they're taking steps to make sure the restaurant is safe.
That includes reducing hours and seating, deep cleaning and sanitizing, and having all employees get tested for COVID-19.
Di Prinzio says the hope is to open this week.
"We are hoping for Wednesday. That would be enough time for all the results to come in from our employees," he said.
Di Prinzio says all results they've received back so far have been negative.
According to Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer, anglers from the Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament will launch from the village dock. They've already started arriving and Zimmer says that precautions are being taken to ensure the tournament's safety.
"They have to check in every day, have their temperature taken," she said.
Anglers were also tested Saturday, with all 89 coming back negative.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray says anyone associated with the tournament coming from a state on the governor's quarantine list will only be able to go to events and back to their lodging.
It's something Gray says the tournament's organizers will have to enforce.
"That leaves the B.A.S.S. organization folks. We'll leave it up to them because their bosses are all here, they know what we put on them for requirements," he said.
Zimmer says she thinks everyone from the tournament will have no problem complying.
"They're a national organization. They don't want a black eye. They want to come to town and fish and go home and move on to the next place," she said.
The Bassmasters Elite Series Tournament is scheduled to start Thursday and run through Sunday.
