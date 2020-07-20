$1,000 scholarships presented to 7 News All-Stars

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - They're the best and brightest in the north country and some lucky 7 News All-Stars received $1,000 scholarships on Monday.
Arts All-Star Abigail Wischerath of South Jeff was presented with her check by sponsor Mort Backus and Sons of Ogdensburg. Abby is on her way to study at Syracuse University.
Athlete of the Week sponsor Watertown Savings Bank handed over a $1,000 check to Madrid-Waddington basketball player Brennan Harmer, the school's all-time lead scorer.
Both students were selected in a random drawing.
An All-Star in Academics and Career Tech will also receive $1,000 scholarships.
