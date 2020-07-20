United Helpers suspends visits at Canton nursing home after resident tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nursing home visits have been suspended at the United Helpers' facility in Canton after one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the resident had been moved to the hospital over the weekend and had been tested Sunday. It's the first positive coronavirus case within the Canton nursing home, officials said.
United Helpers said residents living in the same cottage as the infected person have been tested and show no symptoms of COVID-19.
According to a news release, "All appropriate isolation and protective measures are being taken and resident family members have been contacted. The Department of Health and St. Lawrence County Public Health have also been notified and are providing guidance and assisting with contract tracing."
United Helpers has now suspended visits to the Canton nursing home for at least 28 days.
Just last Friday, United Helpers announced it would welcome visitors to its nursing homes in Canton and Ogdensburg.
The facility said modified visitation will continue at the home in Ogdensburg and the United Helpers Behavioral Health and Life Skills residences.
