What a socially distanced classroom looks like

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If kids are back in the classroom this fall, there's one subject matter they'll be an expert in: distance. That's because everyone will likely be socially distanced.
Inside Copenhagen Central School classrooms, calendars sit on the month of March when kids were sent home for the rest of the school year.
"It's just, it's not the same when we're trying to teach virtually and I think we did a very good job doing that, but school's about having the kids in the building," said
Scott Connell, district superintendent.
And if they do come back, classrooms will look different.
"All of our desks are about 7-feet apart just to make sure and it doesn't look any different from a regular classroom except it's pretty empty," said Connell.
The average classroom at Copenhagen Central Schools usually sits about 24 students, but now it will be 12.
"It's a numbers issue. Most of our cohorts are between 28 and 36 kids. We can fit 15 in an elementary room and 12 in a high school. So that creates a problem for our bigger cohorts," said Connell.
He says for the elementary school, he's estimating they'll need three extra classrooms, but he isn't concerned about finding them.
"We're very lucky. When I came 30-something years ago, we had almost 700 students. Now we have 450. So we have a lot of space," he said.
And masks will become the most important school supply in the classroom, at the lunch table and on the bus.
"They're going to be wearing masks in the hall. The only time they're unmasked is when they're sitting at their desk. It's going to be difficult and different but it's becoming the new normal for a lot of people now," said Connell.
All schools in New York tate have to send a plan for in-person, hybrid, and distance learning by the end of this month, but Connell says he hopes to see all students come fall.
