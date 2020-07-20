Your Turn: feedback on boat parties, microburst & serving of alcohol

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite a flare up in Jefferson County COVID-19 cases last week, county officials say it appears parties are still being held near Picton Island. Health officials traced the outbreak in the Clayton area, in part, to boat parties off the island over the July 4th weekend:
Everyone knows the risks. Everyone can make their own decisions. So let people enjoy their freedom and if you have a problem with it, no one is asking you to join them.
Jodi Hartman
Does anyone have the address I can send them a bill for closing my business? It would be greatly appreciated.
Ryan Ch
It will be what it is - fun ‘til it’s not anymore. Cases will go up, then mandates will restart, then the woe is me lament will be heard again.
Deb Bourgal
Governor Cuomo announced last week that bars and restaurants across the state can only serve alcohol with food orders:
So if you just drink, you will get sick. If you eat and drink you won’t get sick. OK, sounds logical.
Bryan Rose
Usually at bars if you just have a drink, you sit at the bar, but if you get food, you sit at a table. He’s trying to make it so people can spread out more, not be on top of each other.
Sonja Soulia
Last Wednesday marked the 25th anniversary of the 1995 Microburst, a storm which tore a path through the north country. A lot of you shared your memories:
It looked like a strobe light outside my window. My friend’s house was destroyed. They found her bathtub 2 miles away.
Deem Matthew
I got married that day. I remember a kind woman coming to my car, seeing my wedding dress...telling me that I could drive on their lawn to get around a downed tree to get to the church.
Shannon Ebersol
