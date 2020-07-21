Event will honor the life of teen killed in crash

NORWOOD-NORFOLK CENTRAL SCHOOL, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a chance to remember the life of a 2020 Norwood-Norfolk graduate who was killed in an early Sunday morning truck crash.
Eighteen year old Braeden Bosjolie of Norwood died after being ejected from a pickup in a one-vehicle crash on Webster Street Road south of the village of Malone.
Bosjolie was one of 4 people in the truck; he and 20 year old Kylee Young of North Bangor died.
The crash also injured two 16 year olds, Tucker Ludlow of Norwood and Alyssa Forget of Malone.
Norwood-Norfolk Central School will hold a meeting for students, parents, and staff to write messages and show their support for the students’ families Tuesday at 6 p.m.
That will be in the front parking lot of the school. Masks are required.
