Francis A. Farren, 83, of Redwood

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Francis A. Farren, 83, of New York State Rt. 37, passed away, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm, Watertown, NY.
Born on September 3, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a son of Oscar Patrick and Ruth Lucielle Chambers Farren.
He married Karen R. Hofferberth on July 27, 1962 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Francis joined the US Army right after high school, serving 2 years in Vietnam. He was also an Instructor at the Ranger school at Fort Benning. Retiring in June of 1983, as a Sergeant Major, after 28 years of service. During this time, he received the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, and was named Trooper of the Year in 1965 for the 82nd Airborne.
He enjoyed wood working, reading and playing solitaire on his computer.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Karen; two daughters, Kimberly A. Farren, Marcy, NY and Lori L. Farren, Redwood, NY; three grandsons, Nathan R., serving in the US Army, South Korea, Alexander A. and Evan J., Redwood, NY; a sister-in-law, Sharon and Richard Seguin, Oswego, NY; nieces and nephews.
His parents, his parents-in-law, Robert and Helen Hofferberth, two sisters, Colleen Burletic and Maureen Lapinto, and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Fogarty all passed away previously.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Private burial will be in Redwood Cemetery, Redwood, NY.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
