Free food and milk drive-thru set for Wednesday in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - More milk and food will be handed out in Clayton Wednesday.
The food distribution is being held at the Cerow Recreation Park beginning at 10 a.m.
More than 2,500 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of food will be handed out at the drive-thru event.
There will be 360 boxes of meat, 540 boxes of produce and 180 boxes of additional dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products.
Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last.
A similar drive-thru distribution was held in Clayton in June. Thousands of pounds of food and milk were given away in under 2 hours.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.