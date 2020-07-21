Gillibrand pushes for Senate approval of House COVID-19 relief bill

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand wants local governments in the state to receive federal funding for COVID-19 relief.
She stated her case Monday at Jefferson Community College in Watertown.
Gillibrand says the funding would help municipalities avoid job cuts and offset budget shortfalls.
It's part of legislation Gillibrand says she and Sen. Chuck Schumer introduced, called the Direct Support for Communities Act.
The House of Representatives passed it in May.
“The relief package that they passed in the house had two pieces,” she said. “The 500 billion was just for states, and the 375 billion was for local governments, counties, and cities.”
Gillibrand says New York is projected to lose more than $240 billion due to the pandemic.
Lewis County is anticipating a budget shortfall of $5 million.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.