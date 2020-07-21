2 golfers, 22 championships between them

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - John Bufalini defeated Bob Hughes Sunday in the Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship.
The big winner, though, was local golf as the two continue to be at the top of their respective games.
Now there’s 22 Watertown city tournament victories between them. Hughes leads the way with 14 and after Sunday’s win, Bufalini has eight.
Two local legends met for one more time on the course. It was a special day for the two golfers and those who witnessed the match-up.
During the heat of battle, both golfers concentrate on the competition. But with time to reflect, the 58 year old Bufalini and the 59 year old Hughes have a great deal of respect for each other and what they've meant to each other as friends and competitors.
Mel Busler speaks with both golfers in the video.
