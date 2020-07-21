Graveside Service: Raymond E. Cooley Sr., 62, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Raymond E. Cooley Sr., 62, of 27880 County RT. 54, Chaumont, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020 at his home, where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
A graveside service with military honors will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the N. Watertown Cemetery. The family will then proceed to the Watertown Elks Lodge where the Elks Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m followed by a luncheon.
