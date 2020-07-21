Jefferson County’s sales tax numbers are better than expected

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County's second quarter sales tax figures are in and the county legislature's financial chair, Michael Montigelli, says the numbers are better than expected.
The county brought in more than $8.1 million in April, May, and June.
While that's down nearly 2 percent from the second quarter last year, Montigelli says this year's figure exceeds expectations set by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he does say there is a caveat to June's sales tax numbers, which were up 20 percent from last year.
"The third month of the quarter, the state does some degree of smoothing. They don't really have an exact amount of who gets what, they just have a total sales tax amount, and they base your distribution. So, June may not be the most accurate. But, on the other hand, their intention is to make sure we get a fair share," said Montigelli.
He says May’s sales tax numbers were down around 30 percent and April was down nearly 40 percent.
