Linda M. Newcombe, 70, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Linda M. Newcombe, 70, a longtime resident of Trippanyville Road, peacefully passed away Monday afternoon, July 20, 2020 at her home with the love of her family at her side.
Linda was born on September 6, 1949 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late John and Mildred (Forrest) LaMora. She attended St. Patrick’s School and St. Lawrence Central School in Brasher. On May 18, 1968, she married Bruce Newcombe at the Norfolk Wesleyan Church.
Linda was a cook at many local restaurants including the Massena Country Club, The Rusty Wheel, Val Haven, and Bauernstube Restaurant. She later went to work as a greeter at Walmart. She had a great love for cooking, playing computer games, reading – especially her Bible, playing cards and bingo, and greatly looked forward to her daily phone visits with her granddaughter, Lisa.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Bruce; her daughters and their husbands, Sonya and Donald Speer of Norfolk; Janet and Mike Arquitt of Massena; Kelly and Les Coburn of Raymondville; Jennifer and Shawn Benware of Norfolk; and Bobbi Jo and Peter Darabon of Norfolk; her grandchildren and their spouses, Lisa Arquitt and Steve Rookey, Rebecca Newcombe, Jenna and Nate Jarvis, Molly Coburn, Nicholas and Nickelle Howard, Bruce and Shannon Arquitt, Sarah and Natalie Darabon, and Zachery Benware; her great grandchildren, Montana, Arianna, Grayson, Marcus, Eva, Gracie, Raelynn, and Waylon; her brother-in-law, James Crump; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Derek Ober, Jr. in 2011; and her siblings and their spouses, Elizabeth Crump, Doreen and Allen Derushia, Donna and Archie Green, Earl and Belva LaMora, John and Gloria LaMora.
Friends may call Thursday 1-3:00 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena with Brendon Hardy, officiating. Burial will follow in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk. All services will be attendance controlled with social distancing observed and face coverings required.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in her memory to Norfolk Rescue Squad or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
