Michael J. Herne, 78, of Akwesasne

Mike worked for a short time in the accounting department at Syracuse University and New York State. He than returned to the reservation and started at the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in the bookkeeping department. He was also a self-employed tax preparer for many years. He was member of the St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens and communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church. Mike enjoyed hunting both small and big game animals, fishing, and doing photography.