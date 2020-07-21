Michael J. Herne, 78, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Michael J. Herne, 78, a longtime resident of 1347 State Route 37, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 18, 2020 at Tsiionkwaonhso:te.
Mike was born September 22, 1941 in Hogansburg, the son of the late Jacob “Jake” and Lillian (Jacobs) Herne. He was a 1959 graduate of Salmon River Central School and later from Mater Dei College. He also attended a business school in Watertown.
Mike worked for a short time in the accounting department at Syracuse University and New York State. He than returned to the reservation and started at the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in the bookkeeping department. He was also a self-employed tax preparer for many years. He was member of the St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens and communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church. Mike enjoyed hunting both small and big game animals, fishing, and doing photography.
Mike is survived by his sister, Regina and Donald Alexander of Bedford, IN; his brothers, David and Judith Herne of Spring, Texas; and Bruce and Doreen Herne of Constable; his uncle, Charlie Jacobs; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call Wednesday from 2-3:30 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A graveside service will follow at 4:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. All services will be attendance controlled with social distancing observed and face coverings required.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to the Tsiionkwaonhso:te Activities Fund.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
