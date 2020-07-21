Miguel Antoniel Ross Harvey, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Miguel Antoniel Ross Harvey passed away on July 17, 2020 due to accidental drowning while swimming with his family at Southwick Beach State Park, Henderson, NY.
Miguel was born on December 1, 1970 in Torrance, California to Stella Ross. He was later adopted, along with his brother, Marcus Harvey and raised by his mother, Veronica Harvey. He became part of a large and loving family with whom he stayed close throughout his life. Miguel graduated in 1988 from Poly High School in Riverside, California. Shortly after he graduated he joined the United States Marine Corps, a decision that would shape his life. The discipline and values Miguel learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family can attest.
Miguel served in the Marines from 1988-1992 and also served in the Army from 1995-1999. Miguel is a combat veteran of Desert Storm. During his time in the Marines and the Army, Miguel earned numerous commendations including Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Humanitarian Service Medal (Flood Relief OP Sea Angel), Kuwait Liberation Medal, Army Commendation Medal/Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Saudi Arabia Liberation Medal, Expert Marksmanship with Automatic Rifle Bar, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
Miguel married Kristi Cooper on October 26, 2012. Miguel was a loving husband and father and was proud of the large family he and Kristi had created together. Both Miguel and Kristi had children from prior marriages when they met and then had two children together. However, Miguel would always say “there are no steps or halves, we’re just family.”
Miguel was employed as a Direct Support Professional for The ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence at the time of his death and had been employed there since 2013. Miguel believed strongly in providing the highest level of care and respect that he could to the individuals he worked with. He would often spend extra hours taking individuals to church or events and spent many hours at the bedside of individuals in the hospital. Miguel achieved an Associates Degree in Human Services in 2016 and a second Associates in Humanities and Social Sciences in 2017 from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY. Miguel then began a program to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work through Keuka College, NY and was continuing to work towards this goal at the time of his death. Miguel aspired to one day achieve his Masters in Social Work and to continue serving his community.
Miguel enjoyed being outdoors, including gardening, hunting, fishing, canoeing, riding his motorcycle, hiking and camping. Miguel was known for his ability to cook and bake and enjoyed making delicious meals and desserts for his family and friends. Miguel loved sharing these hobbies and skills with his children and was always trying to teach them something new. Miguel always enjoyed watching his children in their sports and activities. Miguel and his family especially enjoyed their many camping trips together and looked forward to this each summer. Miguel had a strong faith in God and spent time each day studying and reading the bible to learn and grow as a Christian.
Miguel is survived by his wife, Kristi; three sons, Miguel Harvey Jr, Adam Harvey and Marcus Harvey; a daughter, Elaine Harvey; a stepdaughter, Leah Briones; three stepsons, Antonio Diaz, Adrian Briones, and Aaron Briones; a stepson from a prior marriage, Bradley Streeter; a granddaughter, Everleigh Harvey; his mother, Veronica Harvey; his mother, Stella Ross; his grandmother, Eva Dancy; four brothers, Marcus (Ingrid) Harvey, Michael (Kathy) Harvey, Eric (Vanessa) Harvey, and Ricky Riddick; a sister, Cheryl Harvey; his father and mother in-law, Gary and Jackie Cooper; and many beloved nieces, nephews, brother and sister in laws and their spouses, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Hubert Harvey and a niece, Danielle Harvey.
Calling hours will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Piddock Funeral Home, Adams, NY with a graveside service following at 3:00 PM at Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville, NY. Following the service, a reception will be held at the pavilion at Grace Community Church, Adams Center, NY at 5:00 PM for family and friends.
The family would like to recognize all of the efforts from the numerous state and local agencies which included: The New York State Police, NYSP Dive Team, NYSP Aircraft from Saranac Lake, State Park Police employees, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County Emergency Management, South Jefferson Rescue Squad, Belleville Fire Department and Ellisburg Fire Department first responders, Henderson Fire Boat, Sandy Creek Fire Boat, LifeNet of New York, STAR Team of Jefferson County, DEC, Canadian Coast Guard, and the Oswego and Sackets Harbor Coast Guard Stations.
Donations may be made to any local first responders.
