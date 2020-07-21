Miguel Antoniel Ross Harvey, of Adams

Miguel was employed as a Direct Support Professional for The ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence at the time of his death and had been employed there since 2013. Miguel believed strongly in providing the highest level of care and respect that he could to the individuals he worked with. He would often spend extra hours taking individuals to church or events and spent many hours at the bedside of individuals in the hospital. Miguel achieved an Associates Degree in Human Services in 2016 and a second Associates in Humanities and Social Sciences in 2017 from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY. Miguel then began a program to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work through Keuka College, NY and was continuing to work towards this goal at the time of his death. Miguel aspired to one day achieve his Masters in Social Work and to continue serving his community.