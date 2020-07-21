9 new coronavirus cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 8 new cases Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 158 cases of COVID-19 and performed 10,614 tests.
Two people are currently hospitalized, 42 are in mandatory isolation, 195 are in mandatory quarantine and another 461 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case Tuesday for a total of 244.
Eight cases are described as active.
Officials said 1 person is hospitalized and 232 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 23,785 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
