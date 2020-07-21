Parishville firefighter critically injured in crash

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Parishville volunteer firefighter was critically injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
The one vehicle crash happened in the Town of Parishville around 4:20 PM.
St. Lawrence County’s Director of Emergency Services, Matthew Denner, says the firefighter was driving his own vehicle, responding to an emergency call when he crashed on Catherine Street.
He was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital before being airlifted to Syracuse.
The firefighter’s identity has not been released.
We’ll update this story as we get more information.
