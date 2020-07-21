Patricia Anne Kraemer, 71, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia Anne Kraemer, 71, Adams NY native, died July 17, 2020 from complications of a long-time illness with Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Patricia was born January 29, 1949, in Watertown, daughter of the late Betty M. (Hanson) and Robert J. Kraemer, Sr. After graduating from South Jefferson Central School in June of 1966, she spent the summer in Liberty, NY with her Uncle Glenn Hanson, and his family. While there, she was introduced to the wife of actor/ comedian, Frank Gorshin, who hired her as Nanny/Governess for their son Mitchell, thus moving her to California. During her employ with the Gorshin’s, Pat worked as a long distance operator for Pacific Bell Telephone Company where she would find friendship and a California family in the Wallers and Edgertons. Making her home in Mountain View and San Jose, Pat dedicated many years as waitress at the Hilton Hotel where she would retire as Banquet Coordinator. After her retirement, Patricia would move back to New York for health reasons and to be near her parents.
Pat’s passion for Art and Fantasy were evidenced in her own creative hand-made paper-m ache toy and ornament crafts including some puppetry as well. Pat loved and pursued her craft so much so, she became involved with The Living History Centre’s Renaissance Festival in California. She also sold her creative wares in her shoppe named “The Tartan Bear” at one of San Francisco’s premier annual events, The Great Dickens Christmas Faire. Pat enjoyed cooking & baking, being a baseball fanatic, sitting around a campfire with family, exploring Celtic arts & listening to Celtic & Irish music. She loved travel and found great connection with the ocean. Those who knew Pat through the years, will attest to her generous and kind spirit, her loyalty to friends and family, her gifted creativity and for being the strongest, most determined and resilient person to battle against the disease that would ultimately complicate and end her life after almost 40 plus years.
Surviving Patricia are two brothers: Robert J. Jr., Nashville, TN, Richard J. Sr.(Sparrow), Gettysburg, PA, and three sisters: Linda Colburn, Boston, MA, Kathleen Kraemer, Nashville TN, Elizabeth (Richard) Ryder, Adams, NY, one nephew: Richard J Kraemer Jr.,Rhode Island , three nieces: Kerri Anne Kraemer, Pennsylvannia, Leah (Shane) House, Tennessee, Lindsay Ryder, New York, four great nephews: Elijah James, Gavin Hunter, Kaidon Robert Kraemer and Wyatt Winston House. 4 Godchildren: Gwyneth Hughes, Megan Johnsen, Daisy Edgerton, Miles Edgerton all of California. Patricia is also survived by very dear to her heart, longtime friends, Judie Smith, Watertown, NY and Teresa (John) Edgerton, Newark,CA.
We, who were blessed to have known Pat, collectively, are all a little less by virtue of her passing yet we can find solace knowing she has gone onto a painless place where she alas will find her peace. In respect of Patricia's final wishes for privacy, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Her ashes will be interred at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Watertown NY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation Attn: Help Fight RA 8815 Conroy Windermere Road., Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835 https://www.helpfightra.org/donations/
Arrangements for Patricia are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Watertown, NY. Condolences maybe made at www.dlcalarco.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.