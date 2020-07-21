Patricia Anne Kraemer, 71, of Adams

Patricia was born January 29, 1949, in Watertown, daughter of the late Betty M. (Hanson) and Robert J. Kraemer, Sr. After graduating from South Jefferson Central School in June of 1966, she spent the summer in Liberty, NY with her Uncle Glenn Hanson, and his family. While there, she was introduced to the wife of actor/ comedian, Frank Gorshin, who hired her as Nanny/Governess for their son Mitchell, thus moving her to California. During her employ with the Gorshin’s, Pat worked as a long distance operator for Pacific Bell Telephone Company where she would find friendship and a California family in the Wallers and Edgertons. Making her home in Mountain View and San Jose, Pat dedicated many years as waitress at the Hilton Hotel where she would retire as Banquet Coordinator. After her retirement, Patricia would move back to New York for health reasons and to be near her parents.