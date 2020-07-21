Patrick J. O’Neill, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick J. O’Neill, who spent his life in Massena, share the news of his passing.
Pat is survived by his loving companion of over 7 years, Teri Andolina, along with 6 children; Kelly O’Neill, Angie O’Neill both of NC, Valerie Cameron of Hannawa Falls, Robin (Savaas) Xanthos of Queens NY, Trisha (Aidan) Dowling of NJ and Nathan O’Neill of Ogdensburg. Pat leaves behind his sister Peggy Dileo of NH, Jerry (Marlene) O’Neill of Homer and Hugh (Nancy) O’Neill of Tully. Pat is also survived by 8 grandchildren that brought him great joy, many nieces & nephews as well as Teri’s two daughters Breanna & Mandee. Predeceasing him were his parents Barney and Florence (Sturgen) O’Neill.
Pat was born in August of 1947 and spent most of his life helping others, from the early years on his uncle's farm to the later years on his horse farm. Pat spent 44 years working at Alcoa. In his spare time, Pat could be found bent over trimming & shoeing horses. He was a very passionate man who would give the shirt off his back to help someone. Pat will be missed so much by all his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Barnhart Pavilion from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Center Riding Club at PO Box 225, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.