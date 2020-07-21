Paving project begins soon on busy Watertown street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Construction on Coffeen Street may cause you to have to take a different route into Watertown.
The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists that crews are beginning a new paving project on a portion of Route 12F in the city and town of Watertown.
Work will start at the intersection of Coffeen Street and the Home Depot Plaza and end near the entrance to UPS in the town of Watertown.
The project will close the I-81 off ramps at Coffeen Street between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
"The big thing is to, you know, show a little bit of patience if you are stuck in traffic. We will get you through as quickly as possible and as safely as possible. We're out there to try and improve the highway and we will when it's done," said Michael Flick, DOT.
The preparation work is expected to finish Wednesday evening and the paving is scheduled to begin next Monday.
