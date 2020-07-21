Pleasant & less humid today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday was off to a refreshing start and it should be a fairly nice day.
Humidity is less than it’s been and temperatures started around 60.
It will be a partly sunny day with highs around 80.
It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 60s. There’s a slight chance of overnight showers.
It will be partly sunny Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of showers. Rain is mosre likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.
There’s a 40 percent chance of showers on Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s under partly sunny skies.
Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s.
It will be in the mid-80s and mostly sunny on Saturday.
Sunday and Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days.
