River Hospital suspends visitation

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - River Hospital in Alexandria Bay is shutting its doors to all-but-essential visitors effective today (Tuesday, July 21).
Spokesperson Andrea Roden says the hospital is suspending visitation out of an out of an abundance of caution.
She said hospital officials decided it was the right things to do in the face of a recent uptick of COVID-19 cases in the area.
The only visitors allowed will be ones essential to caring for a patient. These visitors will be screened for syptoms and possible exposure to the coronavirus at the recenption desk.
