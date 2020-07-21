Shirley A. Shoen, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley A. Shoen, a resident of 23 South Main Street, Norfolk, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Massena Memorial Hospital after a brief stay. At this time, there will be no services for Shirley per her wishes. Shirley is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Shoen-Johnson, Rochester; a son, David and (Mary Kitchin), Jamestown, NY; her two beloved grandchildren, Eric and his companion Jessica Schober, Norwood and Emily Johnson, Rochester; her six sisters, Margaret and John “Jack” Shepard, Norfolk; Fay Daley, Poughkeepsie; Jacqueline Malark and her companion Cosmo Diciaccio, Rochester; Joan and Ron Harvey, Norwood; Andra Wells and her companion David Goolden, Massena and Brenda and Larry Phillips, Rochester; her step-father, Charles Sperbeck, Queensbury as well as several nieces and nephews. Shirley was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Clyde, a daughter, Lori Ann Shoen; a brother, Peter O’Hara and his wife Judith O’Hara and a brother-in-law, James Daley.
Born in Massena on March 28, 1939 to the late Raymond and Geraldine Bosjolie O’Hara, Shirley married Clyde J. Shoen on June 11, 1960. Clyde passed away on February 16, 2008. She was a devoted homemaker and caregiver and also worked at W.T. Grants and eventually Grants City in Potsdam, NY as a Credit Manager, a job in which she loved. She was a communicant of the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk where she was active with the Altar and Rosary Society and loved spending time in her garden, knitting, crocheting, and participating in contests. Her most enjoyment however, came from spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren and helping others. Memorial Donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Shirley A. Shoen.
