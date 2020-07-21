Shirley A. Shoen, of Norfolk

Born in Massena on March 28, 1939 to the late Raymond and Geraldine Bosjolie O’Hara, Shirley married Clyde J. Shoen on June 11, 1960. Clyde passed away on February 16, 2008. She was a devoted homemaker and caregiver and also worked at W.T. Grants and eventually Grants City in Potsdam, NY as a Credit Manager, a job in which she loved. She was a communicant of the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk where she was active with the Altar and Rosary Society and loved spending time in her garden, knitting, crocheting, and participating in contests. Her most enjoyment however, came from spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren and helping others. Memorial Donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Shirley A. Shoen.