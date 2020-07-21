SSG (Retired) Thomas Roy Hammond, 49, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - SSG (Retired) Thomas Roy Hammond, 49, of 35920 Sayre Rd; Carthage NY passed away on July 16, 2020. Thomas was a U.S. Army Retiree with 20 years Active Duty and 1 year in the Pennsylvania National Guard. During his 21 years of military service, he received many awards and recognitions, attended numerous schools and held many positions. He deployed twice with 10th Combat Aviation Brigade to Iraq. Since his retirement in 2011, he has been employed as a Contractor on Fort Drum working at the Townsend Mission Training Complex doing what he loved most about being a Soldier, training Soldiers. Thomas attended Altoona Area School District in Altoona, Pennsylvania where he graduated in 1988. He briefly attending Penn State prior to joining the Army. He held a Bachelor’s in Science from Franklin University in Process Improvement and Instructional Design which he completed in 2011. In 2015, he completed his Master’s in Instructional Design. In 2018, he began his pursuit of his Doctorate but, unfortunately, was unable to complete it by the time of his passing. However, his proudest achievement was his children whom he loved with all of his heart.
Thomas was married to his loving wife, Abigail, who he met at Penn State through a mutual friend. During their 29 years of marriage, they raised four amazing children: Dianna and her husband, Ján Dzurov (Slovakia); William and his partner Emily Newman (Washington DC); Jessi and her partner Michael Sanders II (Syracuse) and Jacob and his partner Elizabeth Skaggs (Connecticut). Thomas was the son of Thomas and Marla (Whitfield) Hammond, Altoona PA.
Thomas was an avid role-playing gamer and comic book collector for most of his life. He enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons as a teenager and shared his love with his children who have carried on his enjoyment. Thomas also built Warhammer 40K miniatures as a hobby and worked for the last four years in perfecting his painting technique. He enjoyed watching Sci-Fi shows and movies as well reading books which he would often share and discuss with his children. One of his fondest memories was a trip he took to NYC with our sons to a Stargate SG1 convention. He loved to hunt with his father when he got the chance to return to Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed cooking and creating new food. He had a huge love of trains and enjoyed nothing better than going on an annual train ride in Old Forge NY with Abigail.
Thomas is survived by his wife, children, parents, two brothers, Matthew and Mark, best friend, William, who he considered a brother, his sister-in-law, Christine, a niece, two nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roy and Edna Ruth (Green) Hammond, his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Verna (Reimer) Whitfield, his uncle Billy Hammond, his aunt Lois Hammond and his in-laws, Grant and Patricia Deffibaugh.
Thomas will be remembered as he lived life. He was a loving and caring husband and father. He was a dedicated son and friend. He loved a good practical joke, sarcastic comment, and laughing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roaring Spring Community Library; In Memory of Thomas Hammond; 320 E Main St; Roaring Spring PA 16673 OR CancerConnects; PO Box 2010; East Syracuse NY 13057 or online at http://www.cancerconnects.org/donations.
Private memorial arrangements will be at the convenience of the family. The Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage is assisting the family.
