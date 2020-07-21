SSG (Retired) Thomas Roy Hammond, 49, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - SSG (Retired) Thomas Roy Hammond, 49, of 35920 Sayre Rd; Carthage NY passed away on July 16, 2020. Thomas was a U.S. Army Retiree with 20 years Active Duty and 1 year in the Pennsylvania National Guard. During his 21 years of military service, he received many awards and recognitions, attended numerous schools and held many positions. He deployed twice with 10th Combat Aviation Brigade to Iraq. Since his retirement in 2011, he has been employed as a Contractor on Fort Drum working at the Townsend Mission Training Complex doing what he loved most about being a Soldier, training Soldiers. Thomas attended Altoona Area School District in Altoona, Pennsylvania where he graduated in 1988. He briefly attending Penn State prior to joining the Army. He held a Bachelor’s in Science from Franklin University in Process Improvement and Instructional Design which he completed in 2011. In 2015, he completed his Master’s in Instructional Design. In 2018, he began his pursuit of his Doctorate but, unfortunately, was unable to complete it by the time of his passing. However, his proudest achievement was his children whom he loved with all of his heart.