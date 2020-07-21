State Police investigate suspicious incidents involving 13 year old girl

TOWN OF DEKALB, N.Y. (WWNY) - State Police are investigating suspicious incidents just outside the St. Lawrence County village of Richville last Wednesday.
Troopers said a man and woman reportedly pulled into the driveway of an Amish household on Welch Road, where a sign was posted about rabbits for sale.
According to police, a 13 year old girl was outside the home and reported the man and woman inquired about the rabbits and then asked the child if she wanted to see a puppy in their car.
The girl told them she needed to get her parents. When the girl returned, the man and woman were gone.
Police said the same two people may have visited the home a second time later that same day.
The girl reported the man and woman inquired about rabbits and asked the child if her parents were home. When the girl said they were, the pair drove off.
The family reported the incidents to a neighbor, who called police.
Police said the girl could only describe the pair as a white man and woman who were driving a green car.
Troopers said other area law enforcement agencies had not received any similar complaints.
If you have information, State Police ask you to call them at 518-873-2776.
