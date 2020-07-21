State reaches ‘significant milestone’ in coronavirus deaths

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people died from COVID-19 in New York state Monday.
In a conference call with reporters Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it “a significant milestone,” one he attributes to the cooperation he’s seen with the state’s efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
“New Yorkers have saved lives,” he said. “By their actions, they’ve saved lives.”
One person died in Albany County, the other in Suffolk. More than 25,000 people died in the state since the pandemic began.
The governor reported there were 724 people hospitalized Monday because of the disease and that of 66,000 people tested, about 1.29 percent were positive.
Cuomo also said 10 more states have crossed the quarantine threshold and one has gone back under the threshold.
Added to the list were Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington.
They join Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.
Minnesota was removed from the list.
There are now 31 quarantine states. People who travel from any of them to New York have to quarantine for 14 days unless they’re an essential worker or staying for no more than a day.
As infections rise in 41 states, the governor said that’s one of the reasons why New York is helping other places deal with their crises.
He traveled to Savannah, Georgia Monday and has also sent resources to Atlanta, Georgia and Houston, Texas.
