State’s shutdown of gyms ‘slowly suffocated’ Watertown fitness center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown fitness business is filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jamie Wood with Armor Up Fitness says he served 100 clients before the state’s shutdown and, in mid-March, was forced to close his doors at his gym, located under the former call center building in downtown Watertown.
Wood says the shutdown has gone on too long for the business to come back.
"We got slowly suffocated and ran out of money," he said.
A loan Wood has with the Watertown Local Development Corporation of $131,000 will likely be written off by the economic group as Armor Up Fitness goes through bankruptcy.
