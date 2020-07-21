Stephen L. St Joseph, 69, of Dexter

Stephen was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge #496, former President of the Watertown Diabetes Association in the 1980′s, and communicate of Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. He was an avid Yankees fan, loved to cook and was his best critique. He always had a “bad dad” joke and was known by family and friends to be a Fox News Specialist. Stephen was kind, hard working, light hearted and loved spending time with family and friends.