Tomorrow’s Health: colorectal kits, post-surgery risk & kids’ vision screening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mailing colorectal screening kits to people on Medicaid is cost effective and could increase screening rates.
That's according to a new study in the journal "Cancer".
Researchers say the findings are even more relevant now during the pandemic.
Higher risk after surgery
African-American children are much more likely to experience complications after surgery and die within a month of surgery compared to white children.
The new nationwide children's hospital study looked at more than 170,000 healthy children.
Researchers say more study is needed to find out what is driving these trends to try to identify outcomes that could be prevented.
Kids’ vision screening
Screening kids’ vision in kindergarten could pick up many problems.
New research finds a school-based vision screening program in Canada helped discover untreated vision problems in one in 10 kindergartners.
Researchers say implementing the program in diverse communities could get more at-risk kids diagnosed.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.