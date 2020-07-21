Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Coffeen Street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State highway crews will begin Tuesday to prepare to pave parts of Coffeen Street in Watertown.
The milling work is expected to be done at the end of the day Wednesday.
It will start near the entrance to Home Depot and end near the UPS entrance. The Interstate 81 off-ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The on-ramp will be open, but there will likely be delays.
Paving along that section starts Monday, July 27 and is expected to be complete at the end of the day on Wednesday, July 29.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.