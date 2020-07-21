Tri-county’s unemployment rates show mix of good and bad news

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s good news and bad news when it comes to the north country’s jobless rate for the month of June.
The good news is, the percentage of people out of work isn’t as high as it was in April.
The bad news is, the tri-county region is still seeing double-digit or near double-digit unemployment compared to June of last year.
In Jefferson County, June’s jobless rate was 11.2 percent, up from the year before when the rate was 4.6 percent.
In April, the first full month of New York’s COVID-19 shutdown, the unemployment rate was 16.9 percent, up 11.5 percent from the year before when it was 5.4 percent.
St. Lawrence County’s unemployment rate in June was 10.7 percent, up from 5.3 percent over a year ago.
The jobless rate in April in St. Lawrence County was 14 percent.
In Lewis County, June’s jobless rate was 9.2 percent, up from 4.3 percent the year before.
Lewis County saw 14.4 percent unemployment in April.
New York City’s jobless rate in June was just over 20 percent.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 14.5 percent to 15.7 percent in June 2020.
