Watertown lawmakers approve pool fundraising plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city council approved a plan Monday evening to help cover costs at two pools.
It’s the brainchild of city resident Patrick Hickey.
He will now be able to raise money through the Northern New York Community Foundation for the Thompson Park and North Side pools.
It will cover operation and maintenance costs.
Council members voted unanimously in approval.
Monday night's meeting was the first to allow members of the public to attend in person since new COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.
Those who attended were spaced out and required to wear masks.
Council member Jesse Roshia was not present. He is in quarantine after traveling to a state on New York's list of states travelers must quarantine from.
Council members also set the date for a ribbon cutting at the new playground on Academy Street.
The ribbon cutting is set for August 3 at 6 p.m.
It’s part of a citywide push to replace all of its aging playgrounds over the next 5 years.
