Watertown’s library opens doors so you can open books

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The doors are open to where you can open a book. Flower Memorial Library in Watertown brings patrons back, but under certain guidelines.
On Monday, Flower Memorial Library in Watertown opened its doors to the public with only a fews areas open on the main level.
Computers were placed 6 feet apart to comply with social distancing guidelines and new titles were made available for the public to browse through.
Director Yvonne Reff says they are excited to reopen with safety measures in place.
"I dont know how long we are gonna stay at Phase 2. It's until we know that things can safely progress, but at least we can offer these services and we are very happy to do that," she said.
The library is allowing 20 patrons inside at a time. They also have hand sanitizer and signs asking the public to help in keeping everyone safe.
Librarian Amanda Tehonica says it's exciting to be able to interact with readers again in person.
"We really miss helping everyone and so when we have that phone call or we have that short interaction here in the building, it just makes us feel things are a little more normal," she said.
Even though only one floor is open to the public, Reff says she is excited to allow people to have that library experience that they may have been missing
"People need libraries now more than ever because of everything going on so us to be able to offer our free wifi, our free computers, that's critical. So much of it is online and now we can offer that service again and so we are thrilled," she said.
People are still encouraged to place holds on books online through the catalog or call the circulation desk for more information.
