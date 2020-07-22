Akwesasne Mohawk Casino to reopen August 3

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort plans to welcome guests back for the first time since COVID-19 forced it to close nearly five months ago.
It’s set to open on Monday, August 3.
Changes include a new layout of the casino floor, adjusted hours of operation and sanitation policies in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We are thrilled to announce Phase I of our reopening plan for guests traveling within our 100-mile radius – but we’re also taking an extremely cautious approach towards the health of our guests, our employees, and everyone’s families,” stated General Manager Todd Papineau in a news release. “We’re a community within the community of Akwesasne – it’s critical that we take a slow, phased approach to widen our mile radius as public health guidelines permit. Every decision we make is in the best interest of the people who make this such an incredible destination.”
Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. to allow for overnight disinfection.
High-touch surfaces and high-traffic communication points will be cleaned.
Face masks are required and the property will temporarily be deemed non-smoking. There will be designated smoking sections outside.
Precautions include the following:
· Upon entrance, everyone, including employees, will be given a non-invasive temperature scan.
· Guest addresses will be verified by driver’s license zip codes to ensure our 100-mile radius is protected and for peace of mind, identification will be used to aid public health officials in contact tracing if necessary.
· Plexiglas shields have been installed at all high-traffic communication points to aid in social distancing.
· The slot floor has been redesigned and hundreds of machines have been removed and rearranged for the comfort of guests.
· Table Games, Bingo, and the Hotel and Spa will open at a later date, once the first phase of re-opening is evaluated
· Hand sanitizing stations are strategically placed throughout the casino
· Minors (under the age of 18) will not be permitted in the facility at this time, which includes restaurants. When occupancy numbers permit, minors will be welcomed to dine in the Casino’s restaurants.
Dining options will be available with special precautions and limited seating:
· The Tavern and Sticks Sports Book & Grill will be open.
· Masks are mandatory throughout the facility, with the exception of the time seated at a dining table.
· No self-service beverage stations, as drink service will be performed by our outstanding Beverage Servers.
· Straws will be supplied and encouraged to be used when drinking at our 1145 slots
· Maple Steak and Ale, The Native Harvest Buffet, Cedars Cafe, and the Grab & Go will remain closed at this time.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort requests all guests follow CDC recommended measures to help to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
For more information, visit mohawkcasino.com.
