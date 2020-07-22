Akwesasne Mohawk Casino to reopen August 3

“We are thrilled to announce Phase I of our reopening plan for guests traveling within our 100-mile radius – but we’re also taking an extremely cautious approach towards the health of our guests, our employees, and everyone’s families,” stated General Manager Todd Papineau in a news release. “We’re a community within the community of Akwesasne – it’s critical that we take a slow, phased approach to widen our mile radius as public health guidelines permit. Every decision we make is in the best interest of the people who make this such an incredible destination.”