Will Watertown taxpayers save $3M? Lawmakers, judge have different answers

“Simply put, this is tremendous news for the City of Watertown and its taxpayers,” said Mayor Jeff Smith. “The City of Watertown doesn’t need, nor can it afford a $3 million second courtroom. This fact has only been underscored by the financial challenges the City now faces as a result of the pandemic. I would like to thank Senator Ritchie and Assemblyman Walczyk for their concern for the taxpayer and their steadfast support on this issue.”